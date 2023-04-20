Jobs Now Available in Northern Ireland

There are thousands of jobs available right now in NI across all sectors. Here are the top 5 sectors today with vacancies right across the province. Find out what jobs there are to suit your experience and skills in each category below.

Medical & Healthcare

Currently there are over 150 jobs in the Medical & Healthcare sector, including Doctors, Nurses, Therapist and Careworkers. The Health & Social Care trust is the biggest employer in this sector but there are multiple other companies such as GP Federations, Charities, Randox and other private providers. The find a job near you have a look at the most up to date list of jobs on the link below.

Education & Training

In this sector there is a huge range of jobs including primary and secondary schools as well as higher level colleges and universities. We also have training jobs in a variety of industries. Schools hiring at the moment include Shimna Integrated College in Newcastle & Rathmore Grammar. Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University have constant vacancies for both teaching and non-teaching roles.

Check out the latest £25k vacancies in Northern Ireland on the link below and see what’s available in your area.

Childcare & Social Work

This is another sector with a high volume of vacancies throughout NI. Some companies hiring for Childcare & Social workers are Belfast City Council, Barnardos as well as the HSC Find the job for you on the link below.

Retailing, Wholesaling & Purchasing

There are a wide range of jobs in the Retailing sector whether it is on the shop floor or behind the scenes in Wholesaling or Purchasing. The recruiters in this sector who have the most vacancies are the Henderson Group who own Spar & EuroSpar and Musgrave who own several wholesale and retail brands including Centra & Supervalu. The types of jobs are constantly changing, find out what’s available to suit your level of experience.

Hotel & Catering

There is always great variety of roles in the Hotel and Catering sector including Chefs, Waiting Staff for hotels and restaurants as well Cooks for Schools and Hospitals. Here is a selection of jobs currently available in this sector – a Chef de Partie in the new Ebrington Hotel in Derry, a Catering Manager in Antrim Hospital and a Deli Assistant in SuperValu in Newtownbutler.

Hurry as these jobs are filled quickly and change daily. Click on the full list and see if we have the job you’re looking for.

