Kingspan Ballyclare factory under review putting 23 jobs at risk

Kingspan is to consider closing its Ballyclare plant pending a company consultation, with the potential loss of up to 23 jobs.

The global Kingspan group – which took over the factory in 2011 - runs a polystyrene factory in the Co Antrim town as part of its Springvale EPS subsection of the company.

In a statement on Monday evening, the company said: "Kingspan is engaged in a consultation process with staff regarding the future of its Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) production facility in Ballyclare, Co Antrim.

"Following a review of its operations due to declining sales, the company intends to consolidate all of its EPS production at its facility in Askeaton, Co Limerick.

"The proposed closure puts 23 staff members at risk of redundancy, following a consultation period. Kingspan will work with staff to explore the option to transfer to roles at other Kingspan facilities where suitable."

According to Unite the Union, consultations between the company and the union ended “without any movement from the company”. They added that closure of the plant in the coming months is “imminent”.

The union claimed the decision was driven by a “desire to maximise profits”.

Unite regional officer Kevin McAdam said: “We have tried to persuade the company to continue with the County Antrim plant but it appears they are keener to concentrate their business on their plant in Askeaton in County Limerick.

“All of this comes at the same time that parent company Kingspan announced the purchase of a leading insulation company in Denmark for €255 million last week.

“The decision to close the Ballyclare site is driven by the desire to maximise profits over the livelihoods of workers who have helped build the company’s success.

“Our members are left baffled by the fact this company is still making money for the group yet they are closing it.

“It just feels like it’s a simple case that bosses can make more elsewhere and their attitude is to hell with the small group of workers –staff and management in this plant.”

Responding to the initial reports of a potential closure, the leader of the Ulster Unionist Party Steve Aiken said: “If confirmed this will be a blow for Burnside & Doagh; on top of loss of jobs at Wiggle/Chain Reaction this is not great news. We will be urgently reaching out to Kingspan to seek clarification.”