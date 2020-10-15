Law firm Gateley opens Northern Ireland office creating over 70 jobs

Gateley provides legal services to over 5,000 clients across banking and financial services, corporate, business services, employment and pensions and property.

Invest Northern Ireland has offered Gateley £438,000 of financial assistance to secure this investment for Northern Ireland.

It is thought the move into Belfast will provide a boost to the economy of around £2.8million in wages.

Michael Ward, Partner, Gateley added: “Our staff are one of our biggest assets and when we were considering expansion, it was important that it was a location that would offer us not only a competitive cost base but the right type of talent.

“We are delighted to have chosen Northern Ireland. It is a vibrant exciting place with skilled legal professionals and boasts excellent universities which generate first class graduates. We very much look forward to expanding and investing in a team in Northern Ireland.”

In addition to setting up a new legal practice the company has joined with the team from Paul Tweed LLP to create Gateley Tweed, specialising in international media law. It also operates a capital allowance and tax incentive firm Gateley Capitus in Belfast.

Gateley employs over 1,100 staff across 11 offices in Great Britain and one in Dubai.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds welcomed the firm's move.

She said: “Northern Ireland’s legal sector is vibrant, internationally focused and has grown significantly over the last 10 years. It is great to see that even during very challenging times Northern Ireland continues to attract top law firms.

“Gateley will be creating a new legal and professional services team in Belfast, offering high quality employment and the opportunity to work with its international portfolio of clients. Once established, the new practice will create job opportunities with an estimated £2.8m in additional annual salaries for the Northern Ireland economy.”