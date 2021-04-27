Modern Tyres creates 23 jobs as it pumps £5.6m into the business

Firm sets up new outsource division with £580k funding from Invest NI

Motoring business Modern Tyres is creating 23 jobs as part of a £5.6m investment as it adds a new division.

Alongside its main business of tyre wholesaling and retailing, it has set up a separate arm to provide outsourced services to tyre manufacturers.

Modern Wheel Solutions will be at the family-owned company's new 81,000 sq ft factory in Carnbane Business Park in Newry.

Economic development agency Invest NI has offered Modern Tyres over £580,000 towards the construction of its new factory, marketing activities and the creation of the 23 jobs.

The agency owns Carnbane Business Park.

The jobs the company now wants to fill include managerial roles, sales engineers, operatives, office staff and delivery drivers. The average salary will be around £28,000.

Modern Tyres director Rory Byrne said: "By adding Modern Wheel Solutions to the Modern Tyres portfolio, we will be able to readily meet the needs of our current and future clients.

"By improving efficiencies, we will be able to provide them with a complete end-to-end service. Our new purpose-built manufacturing facility will allow our business to grow, and with more employees, we can capitalise on new opportunities in export markets.

"Invest NI's support has been invaluable to us throughout the pandemic and as we move into this new area.

"Its support has not only helped us to secure the site for our new dedicated factory, but is also helping us to build an expert team of employees. The team will ensure that our new offering is carried out to a high standard for our clients."

Kevin Holland, Invest NI chief executive, said: "Modern Tyres is a well-known and long-established Northern Ireland company.

"It is wonderful to see its continued growth and innovation journey offering a new value-added service to manufacturers.

"Its expansion into tyre and rim assembly as Modern Wheel Solutions will allow it to offer customers a one-stop shop across its business and broaden its offering to attract future global clients. Its investment will bring new skills and expertise to the team, growing its workforce to over 200 people.

"This is great news for the local Newry, Mourne and Down District Council area, as it will generate almost £650,000 in additional annual salaries for the economy."

According to its most recent accounts, the firm had turnover of £40.8m in 2019, which was up from £38.3m. Pre-tax profits also rose from £2.2m to £2.4m.