Naturelle's £4m expansion in Tyrone to create 50 jobs

A Co Tyrone firm is creating 50 new jobs and expanding its manufacturing facility in a £4m investment aimed at growing exports.

Naturelle Consumer Products Ltd has received £435,000 from economic development agency Invest NI towards the new jobs, new equipment and support to extend its factory and laboratory.

The firm manufacturers infection control products for the medical, pharmaceutical, industrial and retail markets.

It currently employs 60 staff at its Omagh premises. The the average salary for the new roles is £24,000.

Gabriel Bradley, managing director of Naturelle said 2019 had been a “significant year for our business”, as it secured new contracts in Norway and Canada.

“To deliver these and meet the projected increased demand from our existing customers worldwide, we believe now is the right time for us to expand our manufacturing capability and increase our workforce,” he added.

“We are delighted with the invaluable support we have received from Invest NI over the years which has included support for our R&D activities, export support to break into new markets and now assistance to expand our workforce and factory.

“This new investment represents our ongoing commitment to the local Omagh area and to continuing innovation which is ensuring we stay ahead of the competition in an increasingly fast paced global industry.”

Kevin Holland, chief executive of Invest NI, said global healthcare spend is increasing due to “major global challenges including the ageing population”.

“This in turn is driving the industry to invent new ways to better treat and manage patients,” he added.

“In recognition of this, over the last 25 years Naturelle has grown into a globally innovative company with its pioneering products now distributed in over 100 countries and across 14,000 European retail outlets.

“This £4m investment will see it build on this and nearly double its workforce in the Fermanagh & Omagh District Council area.

“Once in place, the 50 new roles will generate over £1.2m of additional annual salaries for the Northern Ireland economy.”

Invest NI’s R&D support is part funded by European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) under the EU Investment for Growth and Jobs Programme 2014-2020.