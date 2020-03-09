New York property firm SquareFoot to open Belfast office, creating 25 jobs

Economy Minister Diane Dodds in New York with Invest NI CEO Kevin Holland, left, and CEO of SquareFoot Jonathan Wasserstrum. Credit: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

A New York-based commercial property company is set to open a new software development centre in Belfast, creating 25 jobs.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds met SquareFoot in the Big Apple to mark the announcement at the start of her week-long visit to the US.

The roles will have an average salary of £64,000 a year and Invest Northern Ireland offered the firm £100,000 of support towards the new jobs.

Mrs Dodds’ visit programme will also include meetings with potential investors in New York, as well as engagements with US politicians in Washington DC as part of the annual St Patrick’s trip.

“The USA is an important market for Northern Ireland, both for trade and investment,” she said.

“It generates 60% of all foreign direct investment jobs into Northern Ireland, and over £2bn of exports.

“It is therefore fitting to start my week-long visit to the US by announcing a new investor, SquareFoot.

“The firm is creating 25 new jobs with a new software development team in Belfast which will develop new products and application features.

“The company is offering very attractive, high-end salaries which will see the new roles contribute over £1.6m in additional salaries to the local economy.”

SquareFoot works with companies to help them find suitable office space, from initial search right through to lease negotiation.

Kevin Holland, chief executive of Invest Northern Ireland, said that SquareFoot’s primary market had been New York but it was now branching into other cities, with plans to expand into the 25 largest North American property markets.

“This announcement is a real testament to the quality and skills our workforce has to offer potential employers,” he added.

“Attracting new investors is vital to the growth of our economy and we are delighted to welcome SquareFoot to Belfast.”

Jonathan Wasserstrum, founder and chief executive of SquareFoot, said: “Our team in Belfast will guide us on building the technology to keep delivering on our vision.

“This new operation is central to our growth, and Invest NI’s support has helped us get the new team in Belfast up and running quickly.”