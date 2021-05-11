NI Civil Service recruitment campaign launched for 500 jobs

Finance Minister Conor Murphy with some current EO1s and EO2s: Jill McKendry, Louise Boyd, Debra Rice and Shaun Buchanan. Pic Department of Finance

Finance Minister Conor Murphy has launched a major Civil Service external recruitment campaign for 500 new positions.

The recruitment campaign is to fill Executive Officer (EO) grades based in Civil Service departments at a number of locations immediately as well as to create a waiting list of candidates to fill further vacancies that may arise during the life of this campaign.

The positions pay a salary of up to £28,730 with most positions currently needed in Belfast and the north west.

There are over 22,000 people employed in the civil service according to the latest statistics.

Minister Murphy urged people to apply.

"The Civil Service delivers a range of services to people and families. With posts available across a number of departments this is an excellent opportunity for people who want to make a real contribution to society,” he said.

Encouraging applicants from a diverse range of backgrounds, Mr Murphy added: “The Civil Service should reflect the society it serves.

"I welcome applications from talented and motivated people regardless of their age, gender or gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, community background, disability or ethnicity.”

The first stage of the recruitment campaign for EO grade 2 opened on Monday, May 10 with applications for EO Grade 1 posts opening on Monday May 17.

For more details and to apply visit www.nicsrecruitment.org.uk. Completed application forms for EO2 must be submitted no later than noon on Friday May 21. The closing date for applications for EO1 must be submitted no later than 12 on Friday May 28.