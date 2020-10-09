NI economic activity hits lowest level on record due to Covid

Economic activity here has fallen to its lowest level on record amid the coronavirus crisis, while there are growing concerns that an unemployent rate of 100,000 is now an "optimistic" forecast for this year.

Overall, economic output dropped by 13.6% over the quarter to June 2020.

The Northern Ireland Composite Economic Index (NICEI) for the second quarter fell to "an all-time series low", according to the Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency (Nisra).

And Economy Minister Diane Dodds warned that a forecast of 100,000 out of work by the end of year could be on "the optimistic end of the scale".

"Remember in February this year we were all patting ourselves on the back that we had one of the lowest unemployment rates in the whole of the United Kingdom, maybe even the lowest in the whole of the UK, and (now) we could see unemployment rise to over 100,000," the minister said.

"That modelling was actually predicated on there being no tightening of restrictions. So it probably now looks at the optimistic end of the scale."

Meanwhile, construction levels slumped by almost a third this year amid the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown - the sharpest fall on record.

And the sector has said that while there has since been a rebound, "the concern is that the pipeline of new activity remains incredibly low".

The overall economic fall was driven by decreased activity in services, construction and production, while the public sector saw a small increase.

However, Northern Ireland's economic activity fell at a slower rate than the UK as a whole when looking at its GDP (gross domestic product) over the quarter and the year.

Meanwhile, there was a 30% drop in construction levels during the second quarter of the year, which covers the period directly after lockdown was imposed.

According to Nisra, output fell to a series low during the quarter.

However, since the stark fall-off at the peak of lockdown, many large scale construction projects have restarted across Belfast and beyond.

These include housing schemes, grade A office space and mixed-use developments.

"While there will undoubtedly be some level of welcome rebound in the quarter three data, as other surveys have already indicated, our chief concern is that this will be temporary in nature," Mark Spence of the Construction Employers Federation said.

"The vast majority of the work that firms are currently undertaking, particularly that in the public sector, is on contracts that could have been awarded anything up to two years ago.

"While this will always be the case if you look at output at any specific point in time, our concern is that the pipeline of new activity remains incredibly low."

The decrease in overall output was driven by a 32.9% decrease in new work and a 16.7% fall in repair and maintenance.

However, Robert Gibson, of Grant Thornton in Belfast, said it is "already aware of an increase in repair and maintenance work over recent weeks and months as restrictions on movement have been eased".