NI firms offering incentives to get staff back into office

Nearly one-third of NI employers who offer hybrid working are now planning to do more to draw employees back into the office, a survey has found

Almost a third of employers here with a hybrid working policy are planning to ask staff to come into the office more, according to a survey by a recruitment firm.

Hays’ annual What Workers Want survey found that 69% of Northern Ireland-based employers surveyed offered hybrid working to staff.

But an employment lawyer has said that employees here are missing out on full legislative protections of a right to flexible working which are now available in the Republic and Great Britain.

Over half (54%) of Northern Ireland professionals told the survey by Hays that their preferred way of working is hybrid.

However, just over one-quarter (26%) said they prefer fully working in the office, and only one in five (20%) have a preference for full remote working.

According to the survey, 43% of Northern Ireland employers offer flexible working to all staff, whereas 53% assess each role individually.

Read more Greater flexible working could boost staff retention in Northern Ireland

Of the employers polled, 28% said they expect their hybrid offering to change this year, with 12% saying they are already offering incentives to encourage staff back to the office and a further 13% of employers said they are considering it.

John Moore, managing director of Hays in NI, said: “While people working in many industries have to be in their workplace every day to do their job, for those whose roles are more office based and reliant only on having access to a computer and the internet, there has been a cultural shift towards remote and hybrid working patterns since the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Many employers have adapted and accepted that hybrid will be their model for the long term. But others now feel they need more time when their people are together and are offering incentives to encourage people into the workplace.

“Each employer will need to find what works for them but while the labour market is so tight, it is incumbent on them to work out what it is that prospective employees want in order to join or stay with their organisation.”

John Moore, managing director, Hays NI

Read more Donal Laverty: The importance of employee visibility in a hybrid world

Half of all employers said they regarded the prospect of better hardware and software in the office as a draw for their staff. And half said bike storage and showers would be another pull factor.

However, one-third of employers in NI surveyed by Hays believed that free or subsidised gym facilities would help get people back in, while another one-third believed offering social events would do the trick.

But for employees themselves, the most attractive incentives were subsidised lunches, an on-site cafe, subsidised travel and access to a gym.

While some employers are keen to attract staff back to the workplace, 44% of those surveyed expected the proportion of employees based fully remotely to increase in the next 12 months.

However, around one in five think it will decrease, with around one third thinking it will stay the same.

At 82%, a strong majority of employers said that transparency about their approach to flexible working was very or quite important to attracting staff, while 94% of staff viewed it was very or quite important. Of the employees surveyed, 72% said the use of hybrid or remote working is included in their contract.

The UK-wide survey received 8,853 responses, including 382 from Northern Ireland.

Read more Why employers can’t dismiss appeal of hybrid working

The survey also found that employers continue to introduce new measures to improve employee wellbeing, to help them attract and keep talent.

Hays found 16% of organisations have implemented a policy of not having meetings at lunchtime or during certain hours of the day.

And 15% said they have put in place a limit on the duration of meetings, while 9% have implemented meeting-free days.

Seamus McGranaghan, director at O’Reilly Stewart Solicitors in Belfast, said legislation which could bring new rights for workers in Northern Ireland has been on hold due to a lack of a functioning Executive. “The situation simply can’t continue,” he said.

He said employees here were missing out on having more flexibility over where and when they work, compared to those in Great Britain and the Republic.

A Private Member’s Bill on Flexible Working had reached Royal Assent last month, becoming the Employment Relations (Flexible Working) Act 2023. However, that applied only to England, Scotland and Wales.

Seamus McGranaghan, O'Reilly Stewart Solicitors

And in the Republic, the Work Life Balance and Miscellaneous Provisions Act 2023 had become law in April, giving the statutory right to employees to make a request to work remotely.

Mr McGranaghan said flexible working brought clear benefits for businesses and employees alike.

The UK Act provided workers with the right to request flexible working from day one of a new job. However, in Northern Ireland you must have worked for your employer for 26 weeks continuously.

Mr McGranaghan said: “Under the law your employer must seriously consider any application you make, and only reject it if there are good business reasons for doing so. You have the right to ask for flexible working - not the right to have it. Currently employers can reasonably decline your application where there is a legitimate business ground.

“These circumstances set an unworkable precedent that will cause continuous friction between employers and employees. Staff retention is one of the biggest factors for employers today and without the correct legislation in place we are faced with disjointed working practices that will ultimately affect business output.”