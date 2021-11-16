NI public in work reaches record high following end of furlough

The number of employees receiving pay through HMRC Pay As You Earn in Northern Ireland reached a record high in October.

The latest labour market statistics appear to indicate the relative success of the UK Government’s furlough scheme which ended on September 30, showing an increase of 3,000 to reach a record high of 768,200 employees.

According to the figures this was an increase of 0.5% over the month and 4.4% over the year – with around 15,000 more people on payroll than the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The statistics show 200 redundancies occurred in October 2021 while during the three-month period from August to October there were 240 proposed redundancies.

The figures show over the year from November 1 2020 to October 31 2021, 3,650 redundancies were proposed, which is 62% fewer than in the previous 12 months.

The October statistics show the seasonally adjusted number of people on the claimant count was 47,000, which is a decrease of 300 from the previous month’s revised figure.

The October claimant count is 26% below the recent peak in May 2020, and 54% higher than the pre-pandemic count in March 2020.

The latest NI seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the period July-September 2021 was estimated from the Labour Force Survey at 4.0%.

This shows an increase of 0.2% over the quarter and an increase of 0.6% over the year. However, neither the quarterly nor annual changes were statistically significant.

The proportion of people aged 16 to 64 in work decreased over the quarter and over the year by 0.9% to 70.2%.

The economic inactivity rate which shows the proportion of people aged 16 to 64 who were not working and not seeking or available to work, increased over the quarter by 0.8% and over the year by 0.5% to 26.8%.

Meanwhile, earnings from the HMRC PAYE indicated that NI employees had a median monthly pay of £1,849 in October 2021, an increase of £4 (0.2%) over the month and an increase of £75 (4.2%) over the year.