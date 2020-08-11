NI redundancies double in past year as coronavirus lockdown hits

Bombardier has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic

There have been nearly 9,000 redundancies proposed in Northern Ireland over the last year - more than double the previous 12 months as coronavirus and lockdown take their toll on the economy.

People are facing redundancy in sectors including aerospace and retail.

And over the last year, 3,112 redundancies have been confirmed - an increase of nearly 75% on the previous 12 months.

During July, 610 redundancies took place.

Over the last few months, aerospace firms in Northern Ireland including Bombardier Aerospace, Thompson Aero and Collins have announced they are making over 2,000 people redundant as the sector has been badly hit by lockdown.

The latest labour market survey said there had been 1,904 redundancies proposed by firms during July - following nearly 2,500 in June.

The NI Statistics and Research Agency said there had been 163 proposed over the first 10 days in August.

And the claimant count - the numbers of those claiming jobseekers benefits - has continued to climb beyond levels last seen in 2012 and 2013.

Another 500 people joined the claimant count in July, bringing the measure to 62,900 or 6.8% of the workforce.

It was the third month in a row that the claimant count reached beyond 60,000.

The number of new jobs coming up also appears to be falling, according to Nisra. Over April to June there were 7,900 vacancies notified to the Department for Communities - under half the number in the previous quarter.