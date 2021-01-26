NI redundancies hit 10-year high as 11,000 proposed in 2020

The latest labour market statistics published by the Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency (Nisra) on Tuesday show during 2020, 11,000 collective redundancies were proposed and 4,700 confirmed.

Almost 10,500 redundancies were proposed since March, when the coronavirus pandemic's effects were first felt.

The collective number of redundancies over the year was more than double that of 2019.

However, the number of proposed redundancies decreased at the end of the year.

During December, 340 redundancies were proposed, a decrease on the previous month’s total of 1,370, and 440 redundancies were confirmed, a slight increase from the total of 420 confirmed in November.

Across the UK, the number of workers on payrolls dropped by 793,000 year-on-year last month and has fallen by 828,000 between February and December due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

NI had the lowest unemployment rate, the lowest employment rate and the highest economic inactivity rate of all the UK regions.

The unemployment rate decreased over the quarter and increased over the year although continues to be high.

The latest NI seasonally adjusted unemployment rate (the proportion of economically active people aged 16+ who were unemployed) for the period September-November 2020 was estimated at 3.2%. The unemployment rate decreased over the quarter by 0.5 percentage points and increased by 0.9pps over the year.

Although recent changes were not statistically significant, the unemployment rate was significantly above rates at the beginning of 2020.

In December 2020, the seasonally adjusted number of people on the claimant count was 58,400 (6.3% of the workforce), which was a decrease of 1.3% from the previous month’s revised figure and 9.1% below the recent peak in May. The claimant count is currently at levels previously seen in 2012 and 2013.

The number of employees receiving pay through HMRC pay as you earn in NI in November 2020 was 740,800, a marginal increase of less than 0.1% over the month and a decrease of 1.1% over the year. An estimate for December shows an increase of 0.2% on November’s figure to 742,200.

On average, a worker in NI receives a monthly salary of £1,781, an increase of 0.4% over the month and 5.6% from the same time last year.