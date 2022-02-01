NI to gain 800 new jobs in financial and healthcare sectors

Over 800 jobs have been announced in Northern Ireland across the financial services and healthcare sectors here.

Citi, NI’s largest financial services employer, will bring on more than 300 new staff while independent domiciliary care provider, Connected Health has announced 500 new posts.

Citi, which is the only global investment bank operating here, employs over 3,200 people and supports 21 different areas including legal, HR, compliance, audit, markets, and tech across its four Belfast locations.

Over the last year the business has hired 1,000 new recruits, while positions available this year cover everything from apprentices and graduates to experienced roles.

James Bardrick, head of Citi UK said, “After starting our business in Belfast 16 years ago with 375 technology staff, we are proud to be Northern Ireland’s largest financial services employer with over 3,200 colleagues.

“We have been able to grow rapidly due to the incredibly deep and broad pool of talent present in Northern Ireland. A key feature of life at Citi is giving our people the opportunity to live locally but work globally, supporting our businesses around the world. We are looking forward to continuing our investment at Citi Belfast and developing our team locally.”

Leigh Meyer, site head of Citi in Belfast, said: “Every day in Belfast, our global teams interact with employees in over 100 countries processing over 600,000 transactions and supporting next-generation technology solutions for enterprise. They deliver critical services to the bank and its customers to make sure we are a stronger and safer organisation for our clients.”

Meanwhile 500 new posts at Connected Health will be paid at the Real Living Wage rate for London, £11.05 per hour.

The company says the minimum wage increase at Connected Health is “a significant milestone for care workers in NI”, which has the highest proportion of non-living wage jobs in all UK regions (21.3%), with over 236,000 jobs paying less than the real Living Wage. The current government minimum wage for over 25s is £8.91 per hour.

Theresa Morrison, Connected Health’s director of clinical services and training, said a new funding support package played a role in enabling the homecare company to offer the increased rate.

She said: “Our hospitals are under severe pressure and increased homecare capacity in our communities provides a key solution to alleviating that pressure. As a sector, we need many more local carers working in their own communities and Connected Health is continuing to lead the drive to substantially increase staffing capacity in order to meet unprecedented and ever-growing demand.

“The Department of Health’s £23m support package to help the entire social care sector recruit and retain staff is playing a big part in our move to provide our hard-working teams with a fair wage.”