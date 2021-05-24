NI Water in drive to recruit 85 new staff

Up to 85 people will be recruited by NI Water as part of its strategic growth plan, with the company holding a career fair tomorrow.

NI Water is joining forces with recruitment consultancy MCS Group for the NI Water Online Careers Fair.

Chief executive Sara Venning says the organisation is making its largest ever capital investment programme and has formulated an ambitious £2 billion, six-year business plan.

“With a significant investment in people planned, we want to showcase just how rewarding and exciting working in the water industry is through the NI Water Online Careers Fair,” says Ms Venning.

“NI Water is one of NI’s largest employers and we have been awarded the Diversity Charter Mark.

"The Charter is recognition of how we have worked to create a culture at NI Water of ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion and creating an environment where everyone matters,” Ms Venning said.

NI Water is recruiting in the areas of asset delivery, in the customers and operations division, finance and regulation, business improvement and human resources.

Louise Smyth, managing director of MCS Group, said the virtual job fair follows the appointment in recent months of more than 90 people to jobs at NI Water.

“The future of physical events has evolved. In the past year MCS Group has held online careers roadshows and meet-ups for a number of clients and going forward we see some events remaining fully virtual or using a hybrid-model.

"Either way, by helping organisations engage larger audiences we have had some brilliant results,” she added.

“NI Water is looking for talent across the organisation.

"The work they do and the careers they offer will be brought to life by this event and as a recruitment partner, our aim is to increase the scale of reach..

"Participants in the event will be able to view fresh and exciting jobs from engineering to scientific, project management to data analytics, accountancy to operations, offering roles at all levels from graduate to senior leadership positions.”

The event is taking place online tomorrow at 10am.