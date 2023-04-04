NIjobfinder to sponsor young directors’ event

Connor Diamond, head of digital insights at Mediahuis Ireland and Heather White, nations manager at IoD Picture by Peter Morrison

Recruitment platform nijobfinder has announced it is the sponsor of the Institute of Directors NI’s Young Directors Forum for 2023.

The Young Directors Forum (YDF) aims to provide our younger directors with a support network that will assist them in growing their businesses and developing their skills as business leaders.

Heather White, IoD NI, said young directors enjoy making new business contacts through the networking opportunities presented by the YDF.

“We have a strong community with this group of emerging leaders and welcome others who would like to be part of IoD’s young director community’.

Connor Diamond, head of digital insights at Belfast Telegraph parent company Mediahuis Ireland, added: “We are proud of this partnership, which is a sign of our continued commitment to the business community in NI and the young director’s forum, which is supporting and developing leaders across NI business, public sector and social economy”