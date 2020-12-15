NI's 10,000 redundancies highest on record for year

The manufacturing, retail and services sectors have been the hardest hit.

Since March - and the devastating impact of the coronavirus impact - more than 10,000 redundancies have been proposed. In the past 12 months up to the end of November, the collective 10,720 redundancies proposed is more than double that of the previous year.

Over 3,600 redundancy notifications were made in the last five months.

During November, 1,370 redundancies were proposed, an increase on the previous month’s total of 820, and 420 redundancies were confirmed, a decrease from the total of 1,240 confirmed in October. A further 340 were proposed in the current month to December 11.

Around half of all proposed redundancies were in the manufacturing, wholesale and retail sectors.

This year has seen the first annual decline in the number of employee jobs since September 2012 and since a peak in December 2019. The manufacturing and services sector has been the hardest hit.

Belfast Chamber Chief Executive Simon Hamilton said the latest figures showed the "severe" impact Covid-19 and the associated lockdowns had on business.

Unemployment is estimated to be around 3.9% of the workforce, up 1.6% on the year. The Northern Ireland claimant count remains around 60,000. That is double what it was in March and at a level not seen since 2013.

In November 2020, the seasonally adjusted number of people on the claimant count was 59,900 (6.5% of the workforce), which is an increase of 0.8% from the previous month’s revised figure and 6.7% below the recent peak in May.

The number of employees receiving pay through HMRC PAYE in NI in October 2020 was 742,900, an increase of 0.1% over the month and a decrease of 0.7% over the year.

Earnings from the HMRC PAYE indicated that NI employees had a median monthly pay of £1,769 in October 2020, an increase of 0.3% over the month and 5.0% from the same time last year.

The unemployment rate increased significantly over the quarter and year

Put into the context of the UK, NI had the joint lowest unemployment rate, the lowest employment and the highest economic inactivity rate of all the UK regions.