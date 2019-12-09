Northern Ireland civil service launches recruitment drive for 300 workers

The permanent positions carry a starting salary of almost £21,000.

Encouraging people to apply, Sonya Kilpatrick, director of resourcing said: “Administrative Officers in the NICS play a vital role in making a difference and delivering services.

“Whether directly serving our customers or providing support to teams delivering services across the NICS, Administrative Officers are part of an organisation that touches the lives of people in Northern Ireland and across the UK, every day.

"This is a great opportunity for people with the ability to work in roles that are both demanding and rewarding. I would really encourage anyone who’s interested to visit the NICS Recruitment website for more details.”

For further information about the role visit www.nicsrecruitment.org.uk/Administrative-Officer and the closing date for applications is December 23.