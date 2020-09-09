Northern Ireland firms pushing for phased return to offices, claims Dodds

Economy Minister Diane Dodds has said more and more firms are indicating to her that they want to bring people back into the office following lockdown.

The DUP minister spoke as she joined Invest NI chief executive Kevin Holland to announce two support schemes to help retailers and small and medium sized businesses recover following lockdown.

She said that her department had spent £408m on support to help firms get through lockdown but that the focus was now on reopening the economy.

And she said getting office workers back to their place of work was part of reopening the economy.

Last week Belfast Chamber said only 5% of its members had so far brought their staff back to offices on a full-time basis.

At an Executive briefing, Mrs Dodds said: "I'm on record as saying it's absolutely important for all sections of our economy to open up again.

"That will include the safe migration back to the workplace for civil servants and private sector companies.

"It's interesting to talk to some of the private sector companies, as some who had said they were not in a hurry back are now saying they are looking at a phased and safe return back to work."

She said working remotely made it difficult to train young employees and made it hard for staff to learn from each other. But she said there was also a benefit to areas outside the main cities from people working at home. "There have been huge opportunities for many of our local provincial towns and they are doing quite well."

She said a return to the office should only be done in a safe way as "the safety of the workforce and an employers' responsibility for the safety of the workforce is absolutely paramount".

Mrs Dodds said the Executive was awaiting a response from Chancellor Rishi Sunak to a plea for an extension to the furlough scheme, which has preserved the jobs of nearly 250,000 people here.

She said there were sectors which needed further support from the scheme. "Aerospace is one of Northern Ireland's leading industries and we need to be able to support it through this difficult period until it is at full tilt.

"Tourism and hospitality are the other sectors that require that longer tail of support. We've had no response yet but other regions will also be putting pressure on the Chancellor because of the fears around the ending of the furlough scheme.

"Other European countries such as Germany and France have indicated they will extend their furlough scheme."

The minister launched two schemes to help companies, the £1m Digital Selling Capability Grant to help retailers and wholesalers generate business online, and a £5m Equity Investment Fund targeted at SMEs. Both are open for applications.

But her department has drawn controversy from groups, including the newly self-employed and sole traders who have missed out on grant support. There has been an underspend of millions of pounds from some of the grant schemes.

Mrs Dodds said: "The department administered the grants for the Executive but they were not Department for the Economy-allocated money. That has been returned to the Executive for distribution. We are aware there is huge need following the lockdown and Covid-19 pandemic and we will continue to support business and individuals as best we can."