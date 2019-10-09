Northern Ireland jobs 'could be saved' in Thomas Cook store purchase

Jobs at Northern Ireland Thomas Cook stores could be saved after all the collapsed chain's stores were bought by a rival.

The official receiver of the company, which folded last month with debts of around £1.8billion, described as an "important step" the decision by Hays Travel to buy the outlets.

The independent travel agent is buying all 555 stores in a move which could save thousands of jobs.

More than 100 people worked for Thomas Cook at its 23 stores in Northern Ireland.

Ten of the travel agent's properties were in Belfast.