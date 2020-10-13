Northern Ireland unemployment increases to 3.7% and over 1,000 redundancies proposed in September

The furlough is still thought to be contributing to reducing overall unemployment.

The latest labour market statistics show there has been almost 2,000 redundancies proposed in the last three months, with 1,150 of workers notified in September alone.

Unemployment now sits at 3.7% - an increase of 1.2 percentage points on March and a quarterly rise not seen since 2012.

The data indicates that the increase was driven by those under the age of 35. Within this the youth unemployment rate (16-24 years) doubled to an estimated at 11.8%.

The figures show 62,000 people are claiming unemployment benefits. That is 6.7% of the workforce and the fifth month the count was over 60,000. That is almost double the figure from March before the Covid lockdown.

Labour Force Survey data for the earlier period of June-August shows the unemployment (3.7%) rate increased, and economic inactivity (26.6%) and employment (70.6%) rates decreased over the quarter.

Northern Ireland has the lowest employment and unemployment rates and the highest economic inactivity rate of all the UK regions.

The figures show there have been 8,860 redundancies proposed in the 12 months up to the end of September - double the previous 12 months.

Record high numbers were recorded in June and July, and government statistics indicated this is now translating into confirmed redundancies..

During September, 1,150 redundancies were proposed, an increase on the previous month’s total of 700, and 460 redundancies were confirmed, a decrease from the total of 820 confirmed in July. A further 570 were proposed in the current month to 12th October.

Economist Richard Ramsey said the unemployment rate is starting to rise at a "notable rate" at 3.7%, compared to a record low in February and April.

"Still a period with over 200k + on furlough for most of that period," he tweeted.

"Remember the younger generation is getting hit hardest. Youth Unemployment rate is 11.8% (expect it to more than double from here). From Q1 2020 to Jun-Aug 2020 the number of 16-24 year olds in employment fell by 12,000 (-11%). The 25-34year age-group saw employment drop by 4k (-2%).

"Over the period Q1 2020 to Jun-Aug 2020 Employment dropped by 3,000 (-1%) for those aged 35-49 years of age. But older age groups saw a rise in employment. 50-64yrs of age saw employment rise 4,000 (+1.7%) while over 65s saw a 6.3% gain (+2,000)."

New data from HMRC’s Pay As You Earn Real Time Information System released for the first time for Northern Ireland shows a fall of 1.7% in the number of paid employees between March and April. Since then there has been a small increase in the number of paid employees, however, the September total remains 1.3% lower than in March and 0.4% lower than September last year.

The NISRA report shows there has been some recovery in the total number of hours worked across the economy; increasing by 6% over the most recent quarter after a record fall of 18% between December-February and March–May.

However, the total number of hours worked per week during June-August remains 13% below, and the employment rate is 1.8 percentage points below, that at the beginning of 2020.