Northern Ireland unemployment rate increases to 3.7% with yearly redundancies highest since 2001

The latest labour market statistics show that there has been 5,780 confirmed redundancies recorded in the previous 12 months, with 250 confirmed in March alone.

The figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) confirm that this is the highest annual figure recorded since 2001, with the continuing coronavirus pandemic a factor in the figures.

A total of 10,090 redundancies were proposed in the 12 months to the end of March, a figure that is more than double the number recorded in the previous year (4,800).

Northern Ireland's unemployment rate for the period December to February 2021 now sits at 3.7% - a 0.5% increase over the quarter and 1.2% over the year.

According to the figures the employment rate among those aged 16 to 64 also decreased by 1.6% over the quarter and 3.5% across the year. The economic activity rate across this group increased by 1.3% over the quarter.

Overall, Northern Ireland had the second lowest unemployment rate, the lowest employment rate and the highest economic inactivity rate of all the UK regions.

The figures confirm the Covid-19 pandemic is still affecting economic performance in the region, with employment levels - which include furloughed jobs - remaining below pre-Covid levels, while unemployment remain above pre-Covid levels.

In March 2021, the figures also show the number of people on the claimant count was 58,100 -5.9% of the workforce - which is a decrease of 100 and 8.9% below the recent peak in May.

The claimant count remains almost double the number recorded in March 2020 and is similar to levels previously seen in 2014.

The number of employees receiving pay through HMRC Pay As You Earn in Northern Ireland in February 2021 was 744,300, an increase of 0.2% over the month and a decrease of 1.2% over the year.

The latest figures show Northern Ireland employees had a median monthly pay of £1,780 in February 2021. This was an increase of 0.1% over the month and 4.7% over the year.