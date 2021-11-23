Northern Ireland's 50 biggest employers

Stock photo (Joe Giddens/PA)

Source: Equality Commission Monitoring Report for 2019

Read more

At the launch of the 2021 Belfast Telegraph Top 100 Companies in partnership with Grant Thornton in the Merchant Hotel, Belfast, from left, Grant Thornton NI managing partner Richard Gillan, Belfast Telegraph business editor Margaret Canning and former BBC presenter Seamus McKee, who presented the event

Attending the launch of the Belfast Telegraph Top 100 in Association with Grant Thornton, from left, Colin Piggott, Grant Thornton, Kellie-Anne Hoey, SHS Group and Jane Lee, Grant Thornton

Guests in conversation at the launch of the 2021 Belfast Telegraph Top 100 Companies in partnership with Grant Thornton

Guests in conversation at the launch of the Belfast Telegraph Top 100 Companies in partnership with Grant Thornton

Guests in conversation at the launch of the Belfast Telegraph Top 100 Companies in partnership with Grant Thornton