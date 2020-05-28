Number of Northern Ireland young people not in work or education drops slightly

The number of young people in Northern Ireland who are not in education, work or training has fallen slightly, new figures show.

There were an around 21,000 young people aged between 16-24 in Northern Ireland who were not in education, employment or training (NEET)

This was equivalent to 10.7% of all aged 16-24 years. The proportion of young people who were NEET in the UK was 10.3%.

The number decreased from the previous quarter and was unchanged over the year, however the change over the quarter “was not statistically significant”, according to the Labour Force Survey (LFS).

According to the LFS, the volume of those categorised as NEET has been falling considerably over the last four years, down from a peak of 39,000 at the start of 2015.

In quarter one this year “there were an estimated 16,000 young people aged 16-24 years who were not in education, employment or training and who were not looking for work and/or not available to start work (economically inactive)”, the LFS says.