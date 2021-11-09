Pharma giant Almac creates 1,000 new NI jobs

The positions are part of a large global expansion campaign

Pharmaceutical firm Almac is creating 1,800 jobs across its global network, with 1,000 of those positions earmarked for Northern Ireland.

The Craigavon-headquartered company will fill the roles over the next three years.

The global contract pharmaceutical development and manufacturing organisation says the jobs will span operational, supervisory, and managerial positions across its business with opportunities for both graduates and experienced candidates.

Positions are available immediately across 120 different roles at sites in Craigavon, Belfast, Londonderry, Dundalk, Athlone, Charnwood, and Edinburgh.

The company, which marked 50 years in business in 2018, describes itself as “at the forefront of the development, manufacturing, testing and distribution of essential medicines to vulnerable patients across the globe”.

Over the past 18 months, it has provided support to over 140 research projects for Covid-19 vaccines and treatments through a range of service areas.

Earlier this year the group reported a £677.3m turnover for the financial year 2019/20 — an increase of £43m (6%) from the previous year. Pre-tax profits reached nearly £63.6m, up from £47.6m.

With 100% of the group’s profits reinvested into the business, it has already committed to a number of expansion and improvement projects across its sites with the new roles supporting the ongoing investment.

Alan Armstrong, Almac Group chief executive said: “Almac’s mission is to advance human health, and we are proud to be supporting so many global clients as they develop their life-saving treatment for patients in need.

“As demand for our services steadily increases, our aim is to continue to grow our global team by actively recruiting 1,800 new individuals across a wide variety of diverse and exciting areas.

"Over 1,000 of these positions will be based in Northern Ireland and come with a range of benefits including flexible working, competitive salary, and an annual bonus,” Mr Armstrong added.

"Crucially this offers individuals the chance to help us continue our provision of solutions whilst making a real and positive contribution to health right across the world.”