Pizza chain to create 500 jobs in Ireland

Irish pizza chain Apache is to create 500 jobs in its 180 stores across Ireland as it embarks on an all-island roadshow ahead of Christmas.

The National Recruitment Roadshow will visit towns and universities over the coming weeks to fill the positions as quickly as possible.

In Northern Ireland, the chain will take its roadshow to its Derry outlet on Waterloo Place on December 7. And while exact number of jobs to be filled on this side of the border has not been confirmed, it’s understood there will be new roles across its 37 stores here. The 500 new jobs include permanent, full-time, and part-time positions for general managers, supervisors, team members and delivery drivers and offer flexible working conditions, full training, and career advancement, the company says.

The 500 new jobs follow the 300 new jobs that it created earlier this year when it announced the opening of 20 new stores.

Crispin McLoughlin, chief operating officer at Apache Pizza, said: “We are delighted to create such a large number of jobs and to provide people with an immediate opportunity to join Apache Pizza, to secure local employment and to develop and advance their career with us as we continue to grow and expand across the island of Ireland.”

Each roadshow event takes place from 10am to 3pm.