Plans for multi-purpose filling station in Drumahoe revealed

An application to build a large scale filling station and other facilities in Co Londonderry has been filed with planning authorities here.

The proposed site, close to the new Lismacarol Roundabout, Drumahoe and the A6 dual carriageway between Dungiven and Derry which is currently under construction, will also feature a car wash, cafe, restaurant, shop, tourist information, amenity/picnic area and parking for cars, caravans, motorhomes, coaches and lorries.

The proposal was filed by David Dalzel on behalf of W&J Chambers Ltd.

If approved, the forecourt will create up to 30 jobs according to documentation filed by the applicant.

It will also form a essential amenity on the A6, an ongoing project, which was announced in December 2005 and is due for completion in 2022.

The site will cover 2.9 acres and will be accessible from the Tirbracken Road via a right turn lane. The forecourt, if approved, will be completed in 2021 according to a transport statement included with the planning application.

Around 1,400sq foot of franchise food stands, shop, tourist information, toilets and a picnic area will feature inside while 12 car filling bays and four HGV bays will feature externally. The application also suggests that the facility could include a drive-thru restaurant.

The first phase of the flagship scheme to upgrade the A6 between Randalstown and Castledawson was officially opened last September after which work began on a new £3.5m service station at Toome.