Progressive Building Society shuts Belfast city centre branch

The Progressive Building Society branch in Arthur Square is set to close

Progressive Building Society has announced it will close a branch in Belfast city centre with the loss of five jobs.

The lender, which is Northern Ireland’s only homegrown building society, closes down at Arthur Square on May 29.

The closure will leave the business with 11 other branches around Northern Ireland.

A spokesman said: “This has been a difficult decision and one we have not taken lightly. Our branch network is very important to our members so the decision to close Arthur Square was not easy.

“As a mutual we consistently review our business to ensure we operate in a sustainable and cost-effective way.

“Having reviewed the branch network in line with our strategic objectives, we took the difficult decision to close the Arthur Square Branch.”

The lender said it would be investing in IT infrastructure and its other branches.

But the spokesman added: “Unfortunately, as a result of the branch closure, all five employees will be made redundant. We understand how difficult this will be for those affected and their families and we are working closely with them throughout the process.”

The building society said none of its other branches were affected, and that users of the branch would be informed directly of how to access the society’s services.