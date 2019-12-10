Protestants and male representation declines in civil service as recruitment campaign launched

Protestants and men are being encouraged to apply for 300 Civil Service jobs in Northern Ireland.

The proportion of Protestants in the civil service has fallen by 7% in the last two decades, figures show.

There has also been a 3% decline in the proportion of male employees since 2000.

The figures emerged after the NICS launched a new recruitment campaign for administrative officers, encouraging men and Protestants to apply, as both are under-represented at this level.

It reflects a wider pattern across the civil service.

Currently the breakdown is 11,286 Protestants and 10,949 Catholics, according to a NICS statistics bulletin published in the summer. Another 689 opted not to disclose their religion.

That equates to a 50.8%-49.2% community divide between Protestants and Catholics in the 22,924-strong workforce.

In 2000 — when the workforce numbered 27,549 — there were 15,292 Protestants and 10,948 Catholics. That represented a 58.3%-41.7% community divide.

While Catholic representation has been increasing across all grade levels, they still make up less than half of staff in five of the nine grade levels.

The prison service is dominated by a Protestant workforce, with 83.8% of the workforce from that community.

Meanwhile, there are 11,578 women and 11,346 men in the civil service, making up a workforce of 22,924 staff.

However, two decades ago men numbered 14,351 or just over half (52.1%) of the workforce.

There were 13,198 women working in the service in 2000 (47.9%). Women now make up 50.5% of the civil service workforce.

The percentage of women working at senior levels has increased over the past 20 years, from 11.3% to 38.2% in 2019.

Senior members of staff in the civil service would earn £50,000 and above, stretching up to £80,000.

On Monday the NICS launched a recruitment campaign for 300 administration officers with a salary of almost £21,000.

Protestants and men are being encouraged to apply given their under-representation across the service.

Sonya Kilpatrick, director of resourcing said administrative officer in the civil service played “a vital role in making a difference and delivering services”.

“Whether directly serving our customers or providing support to teams delivering services across the NICS, administrative officers are part of an organisation that touches the lives of people in Northern Ireland and across the UK, every day.

“This is a great opportunity for people with the ability to work in roles that are both demanding and rewarding.”

The closing date for applications is noon on December 23.