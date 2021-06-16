PwC Belfast announces 770 new jobs in £40m investment

Economy Minister Paul Frew has announced the creation of 771 new jobs at PwC, Belfast

Professional services firm PwC has announced it’s creating 771 jobs as it invests £40m in a new advanced research and engineering centre.

The investment, announced by new Economy Minister Paul Frew, will phase in the 771 jobs over the next five years.

Economic development agency Invest NI is supporting the investment with funding of over £9.8m.

The new centre is part of PwC’s fastest-growing division, Operate, which is based in Belfast.

Mr Frew said: “This significant investment by PwC is a vote of confidence in the talent of our local workforce and the success it has already achieved here.

"With almost £10m of support from Invest NI towards the new centre, this investment will lead to the creation of almost 800 new jobs which will generate approximately £25m in additional annual salaries for our economy.

“The new advanced research and engineering centre will drive future innovations in technology. It will enhance our reputation as a world leader in technology innovation and our capabilities in important research areas such as robotic process automation (RPA), workflow automation, data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI)."

He said areas such as RPA and AI were all highlighted in the 10X Economy – a strategy for growing the economy first launched by his predecessor Diane Dodds last month. The centre will be located at PwC’s new headquarters in Merchant Square, Belfast – which was recently sold to a Saudi Arabian investment fund for £87m, Northern Ireland’s biggest ever office sale. The building is to open later in the summer.

It will develop technology and data assets to support clients, with recruitment starting immediately for software engineering and other technology roles.

Ian McConnell, partner lead for PwC Operate, said the centre would be at the heart of PwC’s future technology strategy.

“Our goal is to turn amazing ideas into technology that’ll solve complex business problems into the next decade and beyond.

"We’re creating a team of engineers and technologists who’ll work within a bigger innovation ecosystem, including government, academia and business, to help our clients take giant leaps, rather than incremental steps.

“It’s a huge statement of confidence from PwC UK’s Executive Board in both the Operate business and our local talent.

"The strength of our people has already enabled us to turn Operate into PwC’s fastest-growing division and I’m very proud that this gives us the opportunity to create hundreds more highly skilled jobs in Northern Ireland.”

wInvest NI’s support will contribute towards 37 research and development projects in core technology areas such as RPA, orkflow automation, AI and data analytics.

It will also support the creation of 108 software and engineering roles.

said itsWhile not financially supporting the remaining 663 roles, Invest NI support helped leverage the posts within PwC Operate in Belfast, as well as a further 38 university research posts.

Invest NI chief executive Kevin Holland said: “We’ve been working with PwC since 2011 and, with our support, the local management have successfully positioned NI as a key hub for PwC UK, helping to grow its presence in Northern Ireland from 650 employees to over 2,500.

"I am delighted that we have been able to secure the company’s further growth ambitions in Northern Ireland, with the research and engineering centre as the latest outcome of our working relationship.”