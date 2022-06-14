Record 779,100 people in Northern Ireland now in employment according to latest market statistics

The number of people employed in Northern Ireland has continued to increase and those payrolled has reached the highest level on record.

According to the latest labour market statistics the proportion of people aged 16 to 64-years-of-age in work increased by 1.5% over the last quarter and by 1.8% over the year to 70.2%.

The figures by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) show 779,100 people were receiving pay through HMRC’s Pay As You Earn (PAYE), a 4.2% increase over the year and the highest on record.

The latest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate – which is the proportion of economically active people aged 16 and over who were unemployed – is 2.6% for the period February-April 2022.

The total number of weekly hours worked in Northern Ireland (27.9 million) also increased by 6.6% over the quarter and by 9.7% over the year.

Job creation saw a boost in the latest figures, demonstrating a continued recovery following the pandemic.

The statistics show employee jobs here increased over both the quarter (1.5% or 11,470 jobs) and the year (3.3% or 25,700 jobs) to 794,880 jobs in March 2022.

Private sector jobs also reached a series high in March 2022. Private sector jobs increased over both the quarter (1.7% or 9,540 jobs) and the year (3.5% or 19,540 jobs).

Public sector jobs increased over the quarter (0.8% or 1,770 jobs) and the year (2.8% or 6,090 jobs).

Meanwhile, the number of people on the claimant count here now stands at 36,300 and has decreased from the previous month.

While the April claimant count remains 22% higher than the pre-pandemic levels, it is 43% less than the recent peak in May 2020.

Earnings from the HMRC PAYE indicated that employees here had a median monthly pay of £1,925 in May 2022, a decrease of £15 (0.8%) over the month and an increase of £120 (6.6%) over the year.

Nisra also received confirmation of 90 redundancies occurring in May 2022, with the annual total 73% less than in the previous year.

Over the year June 2021 to May 2022, 2,110 redundancies were proposed, 77% less than in the previous 12 months.