Risk to 70 jobs at Northern Ireland Debenhams stores

Up to 70 jobs are thought to be at risk at Debenhams stores in Northern Ireland as the retailer slashes around 2,500 posts.

The chain has five branches and around 700 staff here.

Across the UK it runs 124 stores and employed around 22,000 workers before lockdown.

Around 4,000 job cuts were announced in May - and with the latest reductions, it has lost a total of 30% of staff since lockdown.

The department store business is scrapping the roles of sales manager, visual merchandise manager and selling support manager as part of a management restructuring process.

Jobs are to be affected at its Northern Ireland stores in Craigavon, Newry, Belfast, Ballymena and Londonderry.

It's expected that around 70 roles may go across the five - and bigger stores may bear a larger share of job losses.

And it's understood Debenhams plans to give staff "flexible" roles, combining the duties of some of those roles which are being lost.

The move, which was first reported by RetailWeek, comes four months after Debenhams collapsed into administration.

Debenhams said it has no plans to shut more stores as part of the restructure.

A Debenhams spokesman said: "We have successfully reopened 124 stores, post-lockdown, and these are currently trading ahead of management expectations.

"At the same time, the trading environment is clearly a long way from returning to normal and we have to ensure our store costs are aligned with realistic expectations.

"Those colleagues affected by redundancy have been informed and we are very grateful to them for their service and commitment to Debenhams.

"Such difficult decisions are being taken by many retailers right now, and we will continue to take all necessary steps to give Debenhams every chance of a viable future."

Debenhams is the latest retailer to announce widespread job losses. Travel agency Hays is cutting nearly 800 jobs UK-wide. Its rival Tui has said it's shutting 166 stores across the UK, with the future of 12 stores here at risk.