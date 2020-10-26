Royal Mail looks for 500 posties in Northern Ireland

Royal Mail is looking for 500 temporary posties to help deliver the Christmas mail in Northern Ireland. (Ian Nicholson/PA)

It has announced that around 33,000 temporary jobs will be available this year over the Christmas period - over 10,000 more than its usual seasonal average.

The postal service typically employs between 15,000 and 23,000 extra staff between October and January to help sort the additional Christmas volumes of parcels, cards and letters.

Royal Mail says that such a high number of workers is needed this year because of elevated parcel volumes due to an increase in online shopping caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Over 13,000 mail centre sorting posts are available in England, around 1,400 posts in Scotland, 700 posts in Wales and 500 posts in Northern Ireland.

The seasonal workers will support over 115,000 permanent postmen and women who sort and deliver the mail all year round.

Additional workers will also be required for Royal Mail's new Covid-19 testing kit collection team.