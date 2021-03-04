Ryanair returns to Belfast City Airport with eight new routes

Airline says vaccine rollout provides confidence that summer travel is possible

Ryanair will return to Belfast City Airport after 11 years with the launch eight new routes connecting Belfast to a host of popular international summer destinations.

The new routes are Malaga, Mallorca, Faro, Alicante, Barcelona, Ibiza, Milan Bergamo and Valencia.

The airline says the UK’s highly successful rollout of its vaccination programme, which has seen almost 35% of the adult population of Northern Ireland already vaccinated, provides consumer confidence that summer travel will be possible.

Ryanair’s director of marketing, Dara Brady said: “We are delighted to make a return to Belfast City Airport this summer, having previously operated here in 2010. The UK Government's highly successful rollout of their vaccination programme gives customers the confidence that travel will be possible this summer and NI consumers now have eight routes at low fares to some of the most popular summer holiday destinations in Spain, Portugal and Italy to choose from.”

Chief Executive of Belfast City Airport, Brian Ambrose added: “This is excellent news for those in Northern Ireland considering a getaway this summer. The choice of routes offered by Ryanair will facilitate both city breaks and relaxing beach holidays for our passengers.

“Travel has been significantly restricted over the last 12 months and as the vaccine rollout continues at pace and the restrictions ease, we expect there will be considerable demand for these routes, and we look forward to welcoming Ryanair customers through the terminal.”

To celebrate the return to Belfast City Airport, Ryanair has launched a seat sale, with fares available from just £14.99 for travel from June to October 2021, which must be booked by midnight Saturday, 6th March only on https://www.ryanair.com/ie/en