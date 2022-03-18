Sacked P&O worker raises safety concerns after 800 jobs cut

Protestors at Larne Harbour compared P&O’s actions to ‘piracy on the high seas’

A protest took place at Larne Harbour on Friday afternoon over the dismissal of more than 800 P&O Ferries staff. (Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

A navigation officer who lost his job at P&O Ferries this week along with 800 other workers has raised safety concerns about the sudden turnover of staff.

Danny McQuaid (48) made the comments as he attended Friday’s protest at Larne Harbour along with trade unions and politicians.

Footage appeared online this week of a P&O official delivering a video message to staff informing them their job was ending with immediate effect.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr McQuaid vowed never to work for the company again after having his job of eight years lost overnight with no prior warning.

"While all the new crew on board now are certified, normal procedure is that when there’s any change on a ship, there’s a familiarisation period to go through,” he said.

"With someone who is familiar, they’re able to show people around. This time there’s been no official handover.

"The guys on board now have no official knowledge or experience of not only the ship, but what goes on in it.”

He referenced recent incidents including fires on board the ship and cargo shifting.

"We were able to deal with it successfully was because the crew were properly trained and they were aware of their surroundings.

"That’s the worry I have, I think it’s quickly developing into a situation that I deem to be unsafe.”

Danny McQuaid lost his job as a navigation officer with P&O

Mr McQuaid said he was stunned by the “callous” way it had been handled.

"It’s never happened to me before in my time, I’ve been at sea for 33 years. I’ve worked for P&O on and off and different companies.

"But I’ve never seen any company treat their workforce in that manner, it’s deplorable.”

He said other workers affected were still in a state of shock.

"It’s disgusting the way they’ve been treated, I don’t know if this campaign will change anything, but I for one would never want to work for them again.”

Kevin Doherty, secretary with Belfast District Trade Union Council

Kevin Doherty is secretary for the Belfast District Trade Union Council.

He compared P&O’s actions towards their workers as like “piracy on the high seas”.

"This is just sacking people without any notice, it’s just barbaric.”

He added that numerous media reports of security teams boarding ships with handcuffs was “breath-taking”.

"If we don’t stop this sort of thing here and now it will spread. They could have had negotiations with the trade union, they receive over £150m of government money every year during the pandemic.

"Things could have been done to protect this company.”

Gerry Carroll pictured at the protest (Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll called for a government intervention to protect the jobs.

The DUP’s East Antrim MP, Sammy Wilson, said he was hoping to raise the matter in the House of Commons on Monday.

Mr Wilson said he believed the company had potentially broken the law by not consulting with trade unions.

A spokesperson for P&O Ferries responded to the safety concerns, but did not comment on whether the abrupt way they sacked workers was legal.

“Safety is the utmost priority for P&O Ferries and our crewing management partners. They have recruited high-quality experienced seafarers, who will now familiarise themselves with the ships, going through all mandatory training requirements set out by our regulators.

“Safety is paramount in our new crewing management model, which is used by many of our competitors and has been proven to be the most successful model in this industry and the competitive baseline.

“We will not be reducing crewing numbers. We don’t have a business if we don’t have a safe business.”