Senior civil servant Sue Gray believes ‘disrupter’ reputation saw her miss out on top NI job

The senior civil servant Sue Gray believes she was overlooked to become Head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS) as she was seen as a “disrupter”.

Mrs Gray departed the NICS in April to join Boris Johnson’s Cabinet Office as a permanent secretary, leading on the Union and the Constitution.

Read more Senior civil servant Sue Gray leaving NI for Cabinet Office Union post

She recently applied for the vacant role as Head of the NICS, but missed out on the role, with nobody appointed.

In December 2020 Jenny Pyper was installed temporarily in the post for a period of eight months.

Mrs Gray previously worked in the Cabinet Office from 1998 and served as the director general, propriety and ethics from 2012-2018.

During this time she gained a reputation as one of the most influential civil servants in all of the UK.

Mrs Gray joined the Department of Finance in May 2018 after the collapse of the Assembly in January of the previous year.

She was one of several candidates who applied to replace the outgoing Sir David Sterling last year.

Speaking publicly to the BBC for the first time following her departure, she said the failure to land the top job in Northern Ireland left her “disappointed”.

“I really wanted the job, but had to get over it," she told the BBC.

"Why didn't I get the job? I'm not sure I'll ever quite know but I suspect…. you know….I suspect people may have thought that I perhaps was too much of a challenger, or a disrupter.

"I am both. Perhaps I would bring about...too much change. And yes, I wanted to have change."

“[The civil service] needs to change, and it's come on, it's got some great people doing great things.

"There is more to do and I hope to be able also to work with whoever will be the next head of the civil service to help with that.

"My role will be to ensure and maintain the union, to support the prime minister in that work.

"I will be a very powerful voice for Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England and I'll be working with departments to ensure that when they're developing policies that we are taking into account the different parts of the United Kingdom, and that not one size is going to fit all."

Mrs Gray has local family connections to Northern Ireland and lived here in the 1980s, where she ran The Cove pub outside Newry with her husband Bill Conlon, a country and western singer from Portaferry.

Speaking about that period in her life, she added: "I loved it, loved it at the time, I'd never do it again.

"I think actually it's a very sociable occupation, very hard work. But I loved meeting people.

"I think it was in a relatively country area, so, a mix of farmers, business people, a great mix of characters, and I got to know them really well and I threw myself into that."