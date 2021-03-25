Slight fall in number of people on furlough in Northern Ireland

At the end of February, the number of UK jobs on furlough was 4.65 million. (PA)

The number of local positions propped up by the Government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) fell by 2% last month, official figures show.

According to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), the CJRS was supporting 106,500 positions at the end of February, with approximately one in seven employees on furlough.

The number for January was revised upwards from 106,200 to 109,000, approaching 113,200 in the first week of February before gradually falling again.

On 54,800, employers made more furlough claims for women than men.

In total across the UK, the scheme has supported around 11.4 million jobs, with HMRC paying out £57.7bn. At the end of February, the number of UK jobs on the CJRS was 4.65 million.

The initiative, the most expensive of all the Government’s Covid-19 measures, has supported a total of 281,100 local positions since its introduction.

Under the terms of the CJRS, the Government pays 80% of an employee’s wages, up to a maximum of £2,500 a month.

It was due to expire at the end of last month before being extended until September.