Staycation boost lifts turnover to £7.7m for Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges

Turnover of £7.7m has been posted in the latest financial results from the Killyhevlin Hotel for 2022

A popular Fermanagh Lakelands hotel has posted turnover of £7.7m in its latest financial results, marking a recovery back to its pre-pandemic performance.

Pre-tax profits of almost £1.5m were also reported by Killyhevlin Hotel Limited for the year ending September 30, 2022, with staycation visitors aiding its return to form.

The Enniskillen hotel has just announced a £1.6m investment in 12 new self-catering studios set to open in July.

The latest results represent the first full year of post-pandemic trading for the four-star accommodation, with five operational months in 2021 yielding revenue of £4.3m and a pre-tax profit of £1.3m.

Back in 2019 before the hospitality sector was hit by a series of restrictive lockdowns, turnover was £7.63m.

The Killyhevlin has availed of a number of pandemic support schemes including £557,097 through the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and a £50,000 Bounce Back Loan in 2020.

It also took £500,000 through the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) in 2021, repaying the Bounce Back funds in 2021 and CBILS in 2022.

Director and secretary Jacqueline Wright said: “The directors are delighted with the exceptional recovery of the hotel post-Covid and are confident that the strong trading position of the hotel will continue as the benefits from recent investment continue to be realised.

“The easing of lockdown restrictions resulted in the hotel being fully operational for the whole year.

“This is in stark contrast to the prior year where other than two weeks of trading in October and December 2020, the hotel was forced to close until late May 2021, meaning it was limited to only five months trading.”

Adoption by the board of a cyclical renovation programme is outlined in the financial statement, including the 12 new self-catering studios set to join an existing 20 lodges onsite.

“During the year ahead, the board expect to continue the refurbishment of bedrooms and public areas and make further investment in information technology systems,” said Ms Wright.

“The board are committed to developing an environmental sustainability policy to ensure that future growth of the hotel can be achieved in harmony with the surrounding Fermanagh Lakelands.”

Among business risks outlined in the financial report, meanwhile, are ongoing recovery post-Covid for hospitality and entertainment, labour market and supply chain challenges arising from Brexit and the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on consumer confidence.

“These aside, the key business risks affecting the company are considered to relate to competition from hotels and other licensed premises and employment recruitment and retention,” said Ms Wright.

Reflecting limited trading in 2021, cash flow from operating activities increased from £132,277 to £2.24m in 2022.

Wages and salaries climbed from £2.26m to £2.46m alongside an increase in average employee numbers over the year from 148 to 154.

An interim dividend of £400,000 was paid in 2022, with no final dividend recommended for the year. In 2021, an interim dividend of £190,000 was paid.

Ten new jobs are to be created alongside the opening of Lakeview Studios, the new self-catering studios, in July. The property already has 71 guestrooms in the hotel and 20 self-catering lodges.