Threat to 62 jobs at WiggleCRC Co Antrim warehouse with some staff offered move to England

The company - which was formerly Chain Reaction Cycles before a merger in 2016 - said it was proposing the move to improve efficiency, reduce customer order times and reduce the group’s environmental impact.

It effects warehouse and bike-build staff at the firm's Whitepark site, near Ballyclare.

The move comes after Hillsborough Castle - the Queen's official residence in NI - and Translink both announced cuts. On Tuesday latest job figures painted a bleak picture of employment with redundancies doubling in a year and those out of work on the rise.

WiggleCRC said it was committed to its staff and will look to relocate as many employees as possible with positions available in England.

Simon Downie, Director of Distribution at WiggleCRC said: “We’re currently undergoing a consultation period to review if the operations from our Whitepark warehouse in County Antrim will be consolidated with our Citadel warehouse in Wolverhampton.

"This decision isn’t taken lightly, and we are currently undergoing a consultation period with all employees who could be impacted if the plans were to proceed.

“Our team is of the upmost importance to us and if the proposed plans are approved our ambition is to ensure as few job losses as possible. We would offer the opportunity for all staff to relocate to our Wolverhampton site and, where it is not possible for employees to relocate, we’re ensuring we give them all the support we can to find a new position.

“The proposed plans have arisen to allow us to increase efficiencies in the business which will improve our customers’ experience. The proposed plans are still in consultation period and no decisions will be finalised until the end of October at the earliest.

“Northern Ireland remains an important part of the WiggleCRC Group and the proposed plans to consolidate the warehouse and bike build operations will not impact our wider operations in Northern Ireland or the Group’s long-term ambitions for the Chain Reaction Cycles brand.”

WiggleCRC said customers would not be impacted by the move and would work to reduce staff numbers on a phased basis so as not to affect orders.

In 2016 online bike retailer Chain Reaction Cycles merged with competitor the Portsmouth-based Wiggle.

The Watson family grew the business from humble roots starting out as a small bike shop in Ballynure in 1984. It's move to mail order catapulted the business to success.

It still trades under Chain Reaction and bills itself as the "world's favourite online bike shop" and was once described as Royal Mail's biggest customer in NI.

It is thought to employ around 450 people in NI.

A WiggleCRC statement continued: "In addition, the group will be outlining the support which will be put in place for those who are unable to be relocated in order to help employees find alternative job roles."

"This will include working with the Department for the Economy’s Careers Service to help provide any affected employees with advice and guidance on new employment and training opportunities.

"After careful consideration from the group, the consolidation of the two warehouse/distribution centres has been proposed to allow for reduced shipping times, to improve the customer journey and to decrease the group’s environmental impact. The reduction in transport is expected to reduce CO² emissions by approximately 100,000kgs per year."

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, there was a surge in bike sales with many reports of customers left disappointed in being unable to purchase a bike with such low stock levels right across the industry.