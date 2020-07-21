Top jobs at M&S at risk as company plans cuts

M&S told investors that "central support costs and headcount will be examined at all levels"

Around 50 store manager roles are thought to be at risk at retail giant Marks & Spencer in Northern Ireland as part of UK-wide cuts.

The company, which has 78,000 staff around the UK, said 950 roles in total are at risk as part of plans to reduce store management and head office roles.

Marks & Spencer has around 2,800 staff across 20 stores here. It's understood up to 2% of roles may be affected by the measures though a spokeswoman would not give any detail.

The high street retailer said the proposals will help move the company to "a leaner, faster retail management structure" as it accelerates its transformation plan after being disrupted by the coronavirus lockdown.

M&S said it has now started collective consultation with employee representatives.

It comes after a bloodbath on the high street in the face of coronavirus, with John Lewis, Boots and Debenhams announcing thousands of job cuts.

In May, chief executive Steve Rowe said the company would be accelerating parts of its transformation plan with a programme dubbed Never The Same Again.

M&S told investors that "central support costs and headcount will be examined at all levels".

The retailer's food stores continued to trade throughout the lockdown period, but trading in other part of its business, such as clothing, was significantly reduced.

Sacha Berendji, director of retail, operations and property, said: "Through the crisis we have seen how we can work faster and more flexibly by empowering store teams and it's essential that we embed that way of working."