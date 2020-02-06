Ulster Bank creating 100 jobs at Belfast contact centre

Ulster Bank is creating over 100 new jobs at its Belfast Customer Contact Centre.

The centre is set to relocate to a new officer in the bank's city centre headquarters at Donegall Square East.

The new jobs are customer service representative roles across web, social media and telephone.

Successful applicants will provide support to UIster Bank customers in Northern Ireland as well as to customers within the wider RBS Group. This includes customers of Royal Bank, NatWest and Ulster Bank in the Republic of Ireland.

Recruitment for the positions is already underway, and the bank expects the roles to be filled by the end of April 2020. Once completed it will bring Ulster Bank's contact centre employees to over 500.

A 'Centre of Excellence' is set to be created at Ulster Bank headquarters as a base for the customer contact centre team.

Staff currently based at the bank's Danesfort offices in south Belfast will relocate to the new premises in the summer.

Customer Experience Lead for Royal Bank & Ulster Bank Joanne Wilson said the new roles would help deliver "outstanding service to customers".

"The jobs will also provide a fantastic opportunity for a wide range of people to join an award-winning Customer Contact Centre team, based in the city centre in a modern, vibrant new office environment," she said.

Head of Ulster Bank in Northern Ireland Mark Crimmins said the investment demonstrated the bank's commitment to Northern Ireland.

“We are making a very significant investment in the centre of Belfast which will upgrade office space for our team, help us create new employment locally, and bring hundreds more people into the city centre of Belfast," he said.

"So, this is a very positive development for Ulster Bank as well as for the city and Northern Ireland. The decision by RBS to locate customer service jobs for the wider bank in Belfast is also recognition of the continuing excellent standards being set by our Belfast team.”