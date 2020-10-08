Union threatens Translink with industrial action over compulsory redundancies

A union has threatened Translink with industrial action over the prospect of compulsory redundancies at the public transport operator.

The Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) said it has issued Translink with a formal letter of dispute over plans to cut over 50 jobs as part of a drive to reduce costs by up to £20m.

The union said it was meeting Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon on Monday to urge her to take action to avoid escalating the dispute.

TSSA General Secretary, Manuel Cortes, said: “The ball is now well and truly in Translink’s court. We have been clear from the off that we will not tolerate compulsory redundancies but so far have not been given the assurances needed to avoid industrial action.

“No one must be forced out of a job, that is a red line for our union and rightly so given the immense effort of our members who have done so much to keep our country moving during this pandemic.

“Translink’s plans are ill conceived and reckless – something we will reiterate to Nichola Mallon next week. Nobody wants to go into dispute, but our union will fight tooth and nail to stop any compulsory redundancies at Translink.

“I sincerely hope that we can avoid industrial action of any kind and find an alternative way forward for our members and the people of Northern Ireland.”

A Translink spokesperson said: "Due to the ongoing impact of Covid-19 and the resulting impact on revenues, Translink has carried out an internal review to reduce operating, overhead and management costs, targeting £20million, whilst maintaining front line services.

"This review is a necessary step towards ensuring a sustainable public transport network to support communities, the environment and the economic recovery in Northern Ireland post Covid-19. In addition, we are proposing withdrawing from the Ulsterbus Tours business due to the long-term impact of Covid-19 on the tours market.

"We aim to reduce the impact to employees as far as possible and are committed to maintaining front line services. We are currently involved in a process of consultation with employees and trade unions.

"Public transport will have a vital role to play in Northern Ireland’s green and responsible recovery and this review, alongside wider Government support, will ensure we can deliver on this."

In September, Translink announced the plans to cut Ulsterbus Tours as part of its £20m cost-cutting efforts.

The transport company has carried out a review to reduce costs while maintaining front line services after the coronavirus pandemic affected revenues.

Group chief executive Chris Conway warned difficult decisions will have to be made and said the company was aiming to reduce the impact on staff.

Unite the Union said Translink was potentially seeking up to 54 compulsory redundancies. “Unite will enter consultation with Translink on this proposal with the aim of fighting for every job and countering the ripple effects that are likely to arise from the decision to withdraw from Ulsterbus Tours,” said Unite Deputy Regional Secretary Davy Thompson.

Translink and the Department for Infrastructure were approached for a response.