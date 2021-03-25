US fintech firm Vox creating 30 new Belfast jobs

Susan O'Kane, eastern regional manager, Invest NI with Terry Robinson, chief executive of Vox Financial

A financial tech firm is expanding its operations here and adding 30 new jobs.

Vox Financial Partners says it’s investing £1m in its service delivery centre, which includes Belfast, to support its growth.

It says “the investment will be primarily in additional staff to service new and existing clients nearshoring and business process outsourcing requirements”.

"We’re looking for ambitious, data-literate people to join our rapidly growing team, Neil McComiskey, head of the delivery centre, said.

“The roles our clients require are technical in nature and typically carried out in their London or New York offices.

"However, Belfast has the talent pool and track record of delivering high quality work as a nearshore alternative.”

Vox launched its operation offering last year and says it has quickly developed “an industry reputation as a centre of excellence for data-intensive project work.

The Belfast company advises on regulatory changes and requirements in North America and Europe.