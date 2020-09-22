US firm Insurance Office of America casts net for 40 tech jobs in Belfast

Ex-Hughes Insurance boss says he was keen for new firm to invest here

A US insurance agency led by a Northern Ireland man is setting up a technical development centre here bringing 40 new jobs.

Insurance Office of America (IOA) provides property and casualty, employee benefits, and personal lines insurance coverage.

The firm is now looking for workers in software development, data analytics, data science and IT support for its centre.

When the jobs are filled, they will contribute salaries of nearly £1.8m in total every year - making the average salary around £45,000.

Economic development agency Invest NI confirmed it's offered £445,762 in assistance towards the new jobs and a skills development programme.

The tech centre is for the development of a 'quote and buy' insurance platform, SimplyIOA - described as the first of its kind in the US. It will also provide technical expertise and operational support across the IOA enterprise.

SimplyIOA, which is based on data science and machine learning, allows personal insurance consumers to compare quotes, then buy home and car coverage online in under three minutes.

Brian McDowell, who is from Londonderry, is president of the IOA Personal Lines and Small Business Unit, and a former chief executive of insurer Hughes.

He explained that he left Hughes in 2017 and took up the new role with IOA as he's always wanted to live in the US. Now living in Florida where IOA is based, he told Business Telegraph he was keen to bring investment here. "I'm a product of Northern Ireland, I grew up there, went to school and college there, and built a career there. Moving to the US was really important but then I saw that I could bring something back."

He said that recruitment was ahead of schedule with about half of the new jobs already filled. He said: "We have some of the most talented people in the world particularly in data science, machine learning and cybersecurity.

"I've first hand experience of just what we can do in Northern Ireland, so it was an easy conversation to have with our board. There is an amazing mix between high level skills and work ethic."

He said he is also considering bringing enterprise systems jobs within the company to NI.

Kevin Holland, chief executive of Invest NI, said: "This new technical development centre in Belfast is clearly of strategic importance to Insurance Office of America. It is vital the company chooses the right location for such a project. I am delighted that we were able to support Brian to position NI as that place."