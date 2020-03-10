US firm Riskonnect to open Belfast site, creating 100 jobs

A US risk management firm is to open a new office in Belfast, creating 100 new jobs, it has been announced.

The announcement was made on the second day of Economy Minister Diane Dodds' visit to the US.

Atlanta-headquartered business Riskonnect, which has officers in the US, London and India, specialises in helping customers deal with strategic and operational risks.

The firms is to open a new FinTech Centre in Belfast, offering roles for engineers and developers.

Diane Dodds said the move will provide high-quality jobs for Northern Ireland.

“Riskonnect is a global leader in integrated risk management and this project represents a significant investment into the Northern Ireland economy, secured with Invest NI support," she said.

“Riskonnect is offering roles for Engineers and Developers. These are well paid roles and the company has already recruited 25 of the positions. These are high quality jobs contributing over £3million in additional annual salaries to the Northern Ireland economy.”

Jim Wetekamp, Riskonnect's CEO, said they are making the investment in response to increased demand for their services.

"Northern Ireland’s burgeoning fintech sector, together with a dynamic and highly educated workforce, makes Belfast an obvious choice for us," he said.

“We were highly impressed by the local talent offering and by the strong links forged between industry and universities. We are confident that we can find the workforce we need amongst Northern Ireland’s talent base to support our ambitious global strategy.”