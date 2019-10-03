US insurance firm Aflac to create 150 jobs with new Belfast tech centre

Keith Farley, managing director of Aflac Northern Ireland, Alastair Hamilton, CEO, Invest Northern Ireland and Virgil Miller, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Aflac US

Aflac Incorporated, which has offices across the US and Japan, will establish a Global IT and Cybersecurity Innovation Centre in the city as part of a multi-million pound investment in Northern Ireland.

Invest NI has offered Aflac just over £1m to secure the project.

The firm provides life and health insurance for more than 50 million people worldwide, employing 11,000 workers.

Aflac will be recruiting for the new jobs over the next five years and, once filled, they will contribute almost £7m to the Northern Ireland economy.

Virgil Miller, executive vice president of Aflac US, said the firm believes Northern Ireland complements the company culture and has the IT expertise to support the business.

“What is particularly attractive about Northern Ireland is the existing expertise in areas such as mobile and cloud development and intelligent surveillance technology," he side.

"Investing in advanced technologies is at the heart of our strategy to deliver an exceptional service experience to our customers, and in Northern Ireland, we know that we can drive world-class innovation for our company. We are also pleased that the new centre will provide an additional time zone, enabling expanded threat monitoring and response."

Alastair Hamilton, CEO of Invest NI, said: “Aflac operates in the two largest insurance markets in the world, the U.S. and Japan. The increased safety of its customers is central to its business, and this new centre will ensure Aflac remains at the cutting edge of technology with access to global excellence in cybersecurity.

“The team here will provide technical expertise and operational support to complement its US cybersecurity and IT operations. With a constant drive to innovate and exploit new emerging technologies, this will be an exciting addition to our cybersecurity and ICT sector.”