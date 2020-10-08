Version 1 creating 70 Belfast tech hub jobs

Seventy new jobs will be created at a Belfast tech hub over the next year.

Dublin head-quartered Version 1, is behind the new IT roles which will bring its local staff numbers to 200.

The business, which first opened its Belfast base in 2012, has established a “Digital Development Hub” in the Cathedral Quarter, which will allow it to service “increased customer demand for digital and cloud solutions and services from local and global customers in both public and private sectors” it said.

The company is actively recruiting talent in cloud-native software developing; test automation; site reliability, data, platform and DevOps engineering and more.

Tom O’Connor, chief executive of Version 1 said: “The 70 new joiners will join at an exciting time for the Northern Ireland team, with several new customer projects in the pipeline. We look forward to welcoming the new starters to the Version 1 team.

"The announcement comes on the back of a strong deals pipeline into 2021 and a number of new wins including a nearshore development contract with a global wealth management company operating across 28 countries headquartered in London.”

Lorna McAdoo, director of operations for Northern Ireland, said: “Version 1 provides innovative services to make a real difference to our customers’ businesses in Belfast and it’s fantastic to see the company continue to grow in the region.

"Today’s announcement is strong evidence that customers are impressed with both the quality of the technical skills in Belfast and also the economies of scale that an operation such as Belfast can deliver for them.

"The new hub represents our ongoing commitment to our clients and community, the availability of IT talent in the region and our ambition to be one of the most successful IT companies in Northern Ireland.”