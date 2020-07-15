We Are Vertigo in Belfast seeks 40 new staff ahead of reopening

Belfast-based We Are Vertigo is gearing up for the reopening of its inflataparks and activity sites next month by recruiting 40 new staff members.

The recruitment drive follows on from the launch of the company's new Cargo by Vertigo outdoor restaurant, which was created to accommodate new social distancing measures in the hospitality industry.

The business, run by Gareth and Lorna Murphy, includes two sites - one at Titanic Park and one in Newtownbreda in the south of the city.

Cargo was launched when restaurants, bars and hotels reopened on July 3. It sits behind the couple's Spud Murphy's venue overlooking the Harland & Wolff cranes.

Mr Murphy said: "We are now starting to recruit more staff to work across the company as we moved some of our We Are Vertigo staff to Cargo and we'll need to replace them.

"The vacancies cover various parts of the business and include hospitality positions, an operational management post and a marketing role."

Mr Murphy said Cargo's success so far has surpassed his and Lorna's expectations and job roles have attracted staff from other bar and restaurant venues unable to reopen under current restrictions.

The Cargo concept was created in two weeks over an expansion of unused land beside Spud Murphy's. It features stretch tents and bars with VIP areas carved out of large shipping containers.

Tables are available by booking only, to ensure a two-metre distance is adhered to.

Mr Murphy added: "We had a really good weekend and we've had a lot of enquiries for private birthday parties, belated engagement celebrations and even weddings."

Its entertainment sites at Newtownbreda and the Titanic Quarter are set to open on August 7.