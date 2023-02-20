Lack of Executive makes loss of 200 Americold jobs in Lurgan worse, says SDLP

US logistics firm Americold to shed over half its workforce due to ‘changes in demand’

The lack of an Executive will exacerbate the impact of 200 job losses at a logistics firm in Lurgan, it’s been claimed.

Up to 200 jobs are to go at the Americold depot in Lurgan as the company has revealed its plans to “prioritise downsizing.”

It means the US business is shedding over half its workforce here just three years after taking over Agro Merchants, another American company, for $1.74bn.

Latest accounts for Agro in Lurgan filed in 2021 state it had 374 staff.

Agro itself had bought over Co Armagh operation Sawers Transport in 2015.

SDLP Lurgan representative Ciaran Toman said employees of Americold and their families would be deeply affected by the job losses.

Mr Toman said: “The news that Americold is downsizing its operation in Lurgan with up to 200 people potentially losing their job is a massive blow to this area.

“Americold are one of the major employers in Lurgan and there will be many employees and their families left very worried as a result of this news. The SDLP’s thoughts are with all those affected.

“We have seen numerous job losses in Lurgan over recent years with all too few jobs being created to replace them.

“This news will have a serious impact on the local economy, at what is an already difficult time for many families, with cost of living and other pressures.”

He said he would be reaching out to Americold and its staff to discuss the decision and ask how those affected could be supported.

“It’s deeply disappointing that there is no Executive or Assembly in place to help mitigate the fallout of these job losses and to address the failure to invest properly in job creation in this area in the long-term.”

The company confirmed the changes in staff in a statement to the Belfast Telegraph saying it was “to align with anticipated transport flows going forward.”

“Due to changes in customer demand, Americold has determined that we must restructure and right size our transportation business in Lurgan to align with anticipated transport flows going forward,” a spokesperson said.

“We are proposing a downsizing in fleet and personnel and will be entering a period of consultation with all affected staff.

“It is expected that the consultation period will last no longer than 90 days. We will provide more information as we work through this transition period.”

A source who contacted the Belfast Telegraph said transport staff were called into a meeting on Friday and told drivers, office staff and garage staff would be made redundant over three months starting with immediate effect.

Americold, which is based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of the main providers of cold storage and supply chain solutions around the world.

Last May they entered into a long-term partnership with Culina Group to run its Lurgan transport operations.

In May last year, up to 20 staff are understood to have been made redundant or temporarily suspended by the company.