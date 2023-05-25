Largest quarterly decline for Northern Ireland house prices in decade

House prices in Northern Ireland witnessed the largest quarterly decline in a decade in the first quarter of 2023, according to the latest official figures.

The House Price Index report for the first quarter of 2023 also revealed that the average price for a house in Northern Ireland is £172,005.

The report, produced by Land and Property Services and the Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency, revealed that between the final quarter of 2022 and the first one of 2023 the house price index decreased by 1.8%.

However, prices were still up over the year.

The report said that the average house price was still 5% higher in the first three months of 2023 compared to the same period last year.

Average prices here range from £148,548 in Derry City and Strabane at the bottom end to £204,122 in Lisburn and Castlereagh at the top.

And house prices are still more than a fifth higher than at the start of 2020, just as the pandemic took hold.

The Index from Land & Property Services and the Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency also revealed that 4,280 residential properties were sold in the first three months of this year. Some 6,142 homes were sold in the previous quarter.

Last year saw around 25,000 house sales, down from over 30,000 in 2021.

​The worst-performing council area since the end of last year has been Ards and North Down, which saw a fall of 4.8%.

The best performance was seen in Causeway Coast and Glens, where prices rose by 0.7%.

It was the only council area that witnessed a rise.

Over the year, the Causeway Coast has seen prices soar by 7.9% — only beaten by the most expensive borough, Lisburn and Castlereagh, where prices went up by 8.2%. The lowest increase over the year was 1.8% in Derry City and Strabane.

More bad news could be on the way for mortgage holders too. Richard Ramsey, chief economist NI for Ulster Bank, said at least one more interest rate increase to 4.75% is likely this year, but the markets are getting carried away by forecasting hikes up to 5.5%.

“Wage growth is not contained yet, and it puts the Bank of England in a real quandary. The damage it would do to the economy is why I still think it won’t go above 5%,” said Mr Ramsey.

Consumers are yet to feel the impact of most of the rate hikes already introduced this year, he added.

He highlighted evidence of a further tightening of the property market in the new house price figures. As well as an overall fall in prices here, it was also the worst first quarter for completed housing units in eight years, said Mr Ramsey, with prices likely to hold up this year amid “more people chasing fewer homes”.