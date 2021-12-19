Last day to use £100 Spend Local voucher on Northern Ireland high street

The final deadline to spend the £100 high street voucher is approaching, with up to midnight on Sunday being the last chance to do so.

Over £131m has already been injected into the Northern Ireland economy through the Spend Local cards, with the scheme set up to help businesses who have lost out as a result of the pandemic.

The Northern Ireland Retail Consortium and Ulster Bank have credited an increase in retail sales to the scheme.

However, some people are still reporting they have not received their cards, with the Department for the Economy confirming they are closely monitoring those cards and will ensure applicants do not miss out due to postal delays, and after the scheme closes, the DfE will listen to the various issues people have faced and look at “options for remedy”.

On Friday, Mr Lyons made an appeal for younger people to go out and spend the remainder of the money on their cards.

Any money that has not been spent will be returned to the Department.

“If you're 18 to 34 and still have your £100 what are you going to spend it on this weekend?” asked the Economy Minister. “Make sure you get out there and use it, or you'll lose it,” he said.

“If you still haven’t used your Spend Local card, do it today. If you have any balance remaining on your card – no matter how small – go out and buy a newspaper, a coffee, a Christmas card, or whatever you want, but please spend your card to the limit today.

“And if you wanted to add some of your own money to make a bigger purchase, all the better.”

Last week it was revealed there were around 4,000 cards awaiting delivery with one woman claiming she had been told by the company DHL that they were sitting in a Belfast depot.

It was claimed by a caller on BBC Radio Ulster’s Stephen Nolan show that her husband was told by the card distributor, DHL, on Friday, that the vouchers were “sitting in a box in their Belfast depot and they can’t deliver them”.

The Department said those cards should be delivered and reach those people yet to receive theirs.